Watch UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega Fight Live Stream on YouTube

The Ultimate Fighting Championship hosts a stacked night of MMA fighting action on September 25, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy and Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler. The event airs live on ESPN + Pay-Per-View and a free live stream Watch Along commentary on YouTube.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Brian “T-City” Ortega appeared together on The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega with Volkanovski’s team winning the competition.

The two had beef during the filming of the reality show and cannot wait to settle the score inside the Octagon.

Volkanovski, 32, hasn’t lost a fight in the UFC and beat many great fighters including former champion Jose Aldo and then upset the long reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway to win the title.

The Australian former Rugby player started his fighting career late and compiled an impressive record of 22 wins and only one defeat back in 2013.

He thinks Ortega will be coming into the cage overconfident and wants to make sure the California fighter doesn’t go home with the belt and show him there are levels to this.

Ortega, 30, is a popular fighter out of California and a former title challenger who feels he is a new man since changing his team after his loss to Max Holloway.

In his return he beat Chan Sung Jung by unanimous decision and showed a change in training and a more focused approach paid off.

Tonight he feels he is ready to take the world title in his second chance at UFC gold and wants to win in dominant fashion to silent the naysayers.

ESPN PPV Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Alexander Volkanovski (Champ) vs. Brian Ortega

Women’s Flyweight Championship – Valentina Shevchenko (Champ) vs. Lauren Murphy

Middleweight – Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Heavyweight – Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Women’s Flyweight – Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

UFC 266 Watch Along w/ Robert Whittaker, Jens Pulver & TSM_Viss



Preliminary Undercard (ESPN+ at 9/6 PM ET/PT)

Bantamweight – Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Lightweight – Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Heavyweight – Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Women’s Flyweight – Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

UFC 266 takes place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas on September 25, 2021 at 10:00/7:00 PM ET/PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View (plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv).

Like this: Like Loading...