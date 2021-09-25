Watch UFC 266: Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler Live Stream on ESPN

UFC 266 Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega featherweight championship event on September 15h will feature the octagon return of the always exciting Nick Diaz and he will rematch Robbie Lawler in a middleweight bout.

The stacked event also has the women’s flyweight championship co-main between champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Lauren Murphy.

Diaz, 38, hasn’t fought since 2015 when he lost a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva at UFC 183. The bout was marred with failed drug tests, Silva was popped drostanolone and androsterone and Diaz for Marijuana.

The Silva vs. Diaz bought was ruled a no contest and both fighters were suspended. Silva only for one year and Diaz for 5 years by the Nevada State Athletic commission.

During his time away, his younger brother Nate Diaz became a huge star with his fights with Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal.

Robbie Lawler, 39, is the former UFC welterweight champion and since losing his title to Tyron Woodley at UFC 201 by knockout in 2017, he has only one win in his last 5 fights, with the last four being losses.

Lawler will need a huge win tonight against an inactive Diaz, if he loses to a fighter who hasn’t fought in over five years, it could be time for him to finally hang it up and call it a career.

The two first met on April 2, 2004 at UFC 47, and Lawler was expected to knockout Diaz, only for the California native to turn the tables and knockout Lawler in the second round.

It’s been 17 years and the two will finally be able to settle the score in a long awaited rematch that have MMA fans excited about.

Lawler will be favored since he has been more active than Diaz despite having four losses in a row.

The UFC 266 Pay-Per-View takes place on September 25, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT on ESPN +. More information at UFC.com

