Watch UFC 266 Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy Live Stream on ESPN PPV

One of the greatest female UFC champions in the world Valentina Shevchenko will defend her UFC flyweight title against Lauren Murphy at UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega on Saturday September 25, Live Stream on ESPN Pay-Per-View.

Valentina Shevchenko is a skilled martial artist with a background in kickboxing and boxing from Kyrgyzstan and is nicknamed “The Bullet” for her love of firearms and her pin point accuracy in the ring or cage.

The 33-year-old is one of the most technical strikes in the world of mixed martial arts, and known for her fast reflexes and sharp kicks and counters.

Before winning the flyweight title she was campaigning above her natural weight at 135 pounds and competing against much bigger women then her including Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

Despite being much smaller than UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes she fought her twice and arguably won both fights in many of the fans eyes only to get robbed on the cards.

Once she dropped down to 125-pounds she has become an unstoppable force as champion, dominating all of her opponents and showing how destructive she is against women her own size.

The challenger for the throne is American Lauren Murphy.

Murphy, 38, had a hard road to the title, competing in Invicta FC she became the bantamweight champion for the organization before heading to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

She has been vocal about her struggles with addiction and wants to inspire people who have went through the same struggles as her that they can do overcome addiction and become something in life if they put their mind to it.

The Alaska native will head into the cage as a huge underdog, but is ready to prove the odds makers wrong and pull of an upset against the great Shevchenko.

Watch UFC 266 on September 25, 2021 at 10/7 PM ET/PT on ESPN + Pay-Per-View, more information on UFC.com.

