Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee FREE Live Stream Undercard

Chantelle Cameron and Mary McGee will try to unify their WBC and IBF world junior welterweight titles on Saturday night at The O2 Arena in London, England live on DAZN, but first the early preliminary undercard action will be live streamed for FREE on YouTube by Matchroom Boxing and DAZN.

The Before the Bell early preliminary fight card will feature hot undefeated prospects from the Matchroom boxing stable with four full fights for fight fans to enjoy before the main card. Many time these young unbeaten prospects go on to become top contenders, world champions and even superstars in the sport so make sure to check them out as they start off their boxing careers and gather up more professional experience before title contention.

The main event pairs popular undefeated British women’s champion Chantelle Cameron against experience American champion Mary McGee in a unification bout that also has the prestigious Ring magazine title up for grabs usually given to the lineal champion of the division.

This will be a great night of boxing action with fans being able to watch the full card from the early prelims Free on YouTube and the main card on DAZN from top to bottom.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Thomas Carty vs Igors Vasiljevs

Super Middleweight – John Hedges vs Ben Thomas

Cruiserweight – Jordan Thompson vs Piotr Podlucki

Super Bantamweight – Ellie Scotney vs Eva Cantos

The undercard prelim bouts are FREE and air live before the main card on October 30, 2021 at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT in the US, 4:50 pm BST in the UK on DAZN and Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channels.

