FREE Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin Live Stream Undercard on YouTube

Before four-weight division world champion Mikey Garcia makes his return to the boxing ring against Sandor Martin, Matchroom Boxing will air a FREE four fight live stream on their official YouTube page of the preliminary undercard.

Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin will take place at the Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California and will be stacked with action fights from top to bottom.

The co-main event is a WBO light flyweight world championship bout Elwin Soto vs. Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez.

Top super featherweight prospect Marc Castro will also be on the main card taking on Angel Luna in a six rounder.

Light Flyweight prospect Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez will step up and take on knockout artist Jose Alejandro Burgos in a ten round fight.

The Before The Bell live stream preliminary undercard on YouTube will feature undefeated up and coming boxers such as Nikita “White Chocolate” Ababiy and will begin at 2:15 PM PT.

The main card will live stream on the DAZN sports streaming app right after preliminary card.

Nikita Ababiy is a native of Richmond, Virginia and at 22 he is one of the top prospects in the Matchroom boxing stable.

He campaigns in the middleweight division and has blazing handspeed and offensive first fan friendly style.

Also on the card is undefeated Diego Pacheco taking on fellow undefeated Lucas de Abreu in a 4 round super-middleweight attraction.

Undefeated prospect Oscar Alan Perez takes on Raymundo Rios Cardiel in a four round super lightweight bout.

Charlie Sheehy will make his pro boxing debut against Luciano Ramos in a four round lightweight contest.

Garcia vs. Martin Preliminary Undercard

Oscar Alan Perez vs Raymundo Rios Cardiel

Charlie Sheehy vs Luciano Ramos

Nikita Ababiy vs Sanny Duversonne

Diego Pacheco vs Lucas de Abreu

Before The Bell: Mikey Garcia vs Sandor Martin Live Stream Undercard



YouTube Video upload by Matchroom Boxing

