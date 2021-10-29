How to Watch Archie Sharp vs. Alexis Boureima Kabore Live Stream

MTK Global in association with Top Rank promotions will host a live boxing event on October 29 at the York Hall in London and shown via Live Stream in the US on ESPN+ and in the UK on IFL TV.

The main event of of the Friday boxing card pits undefeated world ranked Archie Sharp against Alexis Boureima Kabore in the super featherweight clash.

Also on the card is undefeated Kazakh Tursynbay Kulakhmet (4-0, 3 KOs) taking on Dominican knockout artist Juan Carlos Abreu (23-6-1, 21 KOs).

Archie Sharp, 26, is eager to make a name for himself int he super featherweight division and has already called out the likes of newly crowned WBO champion Shakur Stevenson.

Sharp believes he can beat the undefeated American champion because he has the speed and youth, Jamel Herring was long in the tooth and a step slower than the younger Stevenson.

He will first have to defeat Alexis Boureima Kabore in clear fashion to make a case for title contention.

Tursynbay Kulakhmet, 27, of Kazakhstan is a decorated Amateur boxer who fights out of the southpaw stance and is already 4 and 0 in the professional ranks with 3 wins by way of knockout.

Kulakhmet, who turned pro last year, means business and doesn’t want to fight tomato cans, he wants only tough opponents to make him better and tonight he will take on a much experience fighter in Juan Carlos Abreu of the Dominican Republic.

Abreu feels his experience will be key to win and having faced tough competition like Jaron Ennis and Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas he will have the confidence heading into the bout



MTK Fight Night Card

Super Featherweight – Archie Sharp vs. Alexis Boureima Kabore

Junior Middleweight – Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Juan Carlos Abreu

Middleweight – Jordan Reynolds vs. Rodolfo Paterno

Middleweight – Sam Gilley vs. Daniel Lartey

Welterweight – “Sugar Shy” Shiloh Defreitas vs. Fonz Alexander

Light Welterweight – Pierce O’Leary 141.6 vs. Siar Ozgul

Venue: York Hall, London

Date and Time: Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM BST

TV and Live Stream: ESPN+

