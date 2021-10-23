How to Watch Glory Collision 3: Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik Fight Live Stream

Arnhem, Netherlands – GLORY, the world’s largest kickboxing organization, today released the official weigh-in results for GLORY: Collision 3 pay-per-view event and its freely streamed undercard, GLORY 79, emanating live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands tomorrow night, Saturday, October 23.

GLORY: Collision 3 featuring the “trilogy” heavyweight title fight between reigning champion, Rico Verhoeven and challenger, Jamal Ben Saddik, is exclusively available on Gloryfights.com starting at 2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 23.

GLORY: Collision 3 can be purchased using credit/debit cards and the newly added payment options Apple Pay and PayPal for $24.99 USD. Gloryfights.com supports Chromecast and Airplay and is compatible with multiple devices and formats including mobile, laptop, tablet, and television via any web browser, iOS and Android apps.

Official Weigh-in Results for GLORY: Collision 3

Rico Verhoeven (267) vs. Jamal Ben Saddik (271.6)

Gokhan Saki (239.6) vs. James McSweeney (244.7)

Mohamed Mezouari (168.9) vs. Samuel Dbili (169.3)

Donegi Abena (207) vs. Sergej Maslobojev (208.3)

Benjamin Adegbuyi (261.9) vs. Antonio Plazibat (269.4)

Michael Duut (208.8) vs. John King (208.6)

Official Weigh-In Results for GLORY 79 Undercard:

Alim Nabiyev (169.3) vs. Troy Jones (169.3)

Serhii Adamchuk (143.1) vs. Aleksei Ulianov (142.9)

Matt Baker (186.5) vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan (184.1)

Stoyan Koprivlenski (154.1) vs. Bruno Gazani (154.1)

In the lead up to GLORY: Collision 3 pay-per-view event, the GLORY 79 undercard brings action to fans in the featherweight, lightweight and middleweight divisions, topping off with a heated welterweight fight with title implications on the line between Alim Nabiyev and Troy Jones.

GLORY 79 will be shown free on the following platforms starting at 11:00 a.m. ET:

· Bally Sports Regional Networks (check time & date in your area)

· GLORY YouTube and Facebook channels

· GLORY website at gloryfights.com

· PLUTO TV GLORY Kickboxing Channel at pluto.tv/en/live-tv/glory-kickboxing

· Sherdog’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/c/sherdog

Collision 3 Card Change Notes:

· October 6, 2021: Alistair Overeem withdraws from Glory: Collision 3 heavyweight championship fight vs. Rico Verhoeven due to injury (not serious).

· Heavyweight title fight is replaced with Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik, which is the pair’s third “trilogy” fight.

First fight in 2011: W: Ben Saddik, 1st round TKO (corner stoppage).

Second fight: 2017 W: Verhoeven stoppage 5th round.

· Coincidentally, Verhoeven vs. Ben Saddik was supposed to happen in January. The fight fell off due to Saddik sustaining a back injury.

· Originally, Ben Saddik was matched for the second time against top contender Benjamin Adegbuyi (W: Ben Saddik – 1st round KO, December 2018).

· With Ben Saddik now fighting Verhoeven, Adegbuyi remains on the main card now, pitted against Antonio Plazibat.

· Plazibat was set to take on James McSweeney, former UFC fighter who, like Overeem, also makes his return to kickboxing after a long absence.

· McSweeney now fights fellow UFC vet and world-class striker Gokhan Saki – marking Saki’s first fight since leaving UFC Octagon in February.

