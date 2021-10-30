How to Watch UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira Fight Live Stream

The Ultimate Fighting Championship and ESPN will broadcast a special presentation for ESPN+ subscribes with UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira, live from the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, on October 30.

The UFC 267 event will be Free to subscribers with no additional Pay-Per-View costs.

The main event will pit light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz of Poland with UFC veteran and former title challenger Glover Teixeira of Brazil.

Blachowicz won the 205-pound title vacated by Jon Jones when he knocked out Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 and defended it against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.

Teixeira has been with the UFC since 2012 and first challenged for the light heavyweight belt in 2014 when he took on Jon Jones at UFC 174 and fell short of his dream of holding UFC gold when he lost by unanimous decision.

Tonight he will have a second chance to achieve his goal at the age of 42 and he will bring his all in the octagon no matter what happens Teixeira will make sure he goes all out.

The Co-main event features former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan taking on Cory Sandhagen for the interim title.

Yan lost his title At UFC 256 by disqualification when he hit Aljamain Sterling with an illegal knee, and Sterling was unable to continue and won the belt by DQ.

Sterling was supposed to fight Yan tonight in the rematch but he suffered a neck injury in training camp and had to pull out and Sandhagen seized the moment and will now fight for the interim title.

The fight card will also feature Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev two popular fan favorite fighters who will have the crowd roaring on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi.

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Jan Blachowicz (Champ) vs. Glover Teixeira

Bantamweight Interim Championship – Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

Lightweight – Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Heavyweight – Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Welterweight – Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Light Heavyweight – Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Preliminary Undercard

Women’s Strawweight – Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba

Featherweight – Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Middleweight – Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov

Welterweight – Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Benoît St. Denis

Light Heavyweight – Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Shamil Gamzatov

Featherweight – Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy

Middleweight – Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski

Flyweight – Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento

How to watch UFC 267 online:

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira will stream exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The main card will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET, and preliminary undercard will start at 10:30 a.m. ET on plus.espn.com.

The event will be a special presentation to All ESPN+ Subscribers at No Additional Cost.

