How to Watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 41: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori Live Stream

The Ultimate Fighting Championship presents UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 41: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 23, Live Stream on ESPN +.

Paulo Costa one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC middleweight division failed to make weight for tonight’s event coming in way above the 185-pound limit, the bought was then moved to a catchweight of 195-pounds but he still couldn’t make it and eventually Vettori and the UFC agreed to make the bout at 205-pounds which is the light heavyweight division.

Vettori was pissed off and felt that Costa missing weight was disrespectful and unprofessional and rather than call off the fight he would like to take out his frustration on the Brazilian power puncher in the cage.

Costa who is considered one of the bigger middleweights will likely never fight in the 185 division again after Friday’s weigh in debacle. He can’t seem to make the weight healthy anymore and will campaign at 205 light heavyweight class.

The Brazilian knockout artist known as Borrachinha had to forfeit 20% of his fight purse to Vettori in order for the fight to continue.

Going forward the fight will be a great match-up between two former title contenders who like to give the fight fans an exiting fight. Costa is the knockout puncher while Vettori has good striking skills and boxing but most of his finishes come via submission. Fans will enjoy the main event and stacked card of MMA action.

UFC Fight Night Card

Light Heavyweight – Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

Lightweight – Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn

Women’s Bantamweight – Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards

Featherweight – Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi

Welterweight – Dwight Grant vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Light Heavyweight – Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva

Venue: UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

Date and Time: Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

TV/Live Stream: ESPN+

Like this: Like Loading...