Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev Live Stream on Showtime Championship Boxing

The Premier Boxing Champions hosts a triple header boxing event on Showtime featuring Undefeated rising stars Jamal James, Jaron Ennis and Michel Rivera on October 30th, Live from the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jamal “Shango” James, 33, comes from Minneapolis, Minnesota and is one of the tallest welterweight boxers at 6’2. He has one lone defeat to Yordenis Ugas of Cuba who went on to win the WBA super title beating legendary Filipino boxer Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao this year.

James won the vacant WBA “Regular” belt when he beat Thomas Dulorme by unanimous decision on August 8, 2020 in Los Angeles, tonight he will take on a very tough opponent in Radzhab Butaev.

Radzhab Butaev, 27, comes from Dagestan, Russia and is undefeated with 14 wins, 0 losses, 1 no contest and 10 wins by KO.

In November of 2019, Butaev lost a unanimous decision to Alexander Besputin, but it was later turned to a no contest when Besputin failed a drug test. In his last fight Butaev knocked out Terry Chatwood in the third round.

The winner of James vs. Butaev falls in line to fight super champ Yordenis Ugas.

The PBC on Showtime co-main event features undefeated welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis taking on veteran boxer and welterweight contender Thomas Dulorme in a 10-round showcase bout.

The first bout of the triple header event features unbeaten lightweight contender Michel Rivera taking on Matias Romero of Argentina in a 10-round contest.

Tonight’s event will air live on Showtime premium cable network, and online via the Showtime streaming App for download on the Apple and Android stores.

Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Jamal “Shango” James vs. Radzhab Butaev (WBA Regular title)

Welterweight – Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. Thomas Dulorme

Lightweight – Michel Rivera vs. Matias Romero

Venue: Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas

Date and Time: Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10/7 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: Showtime and Showtime App

