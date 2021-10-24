Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul could be biggest Pay-Per-View event in recent years

YouTuber’s like Jake and Logan Paul have media interested in boxing again. Depending on who you ask it could be a good thing or a bad thing.

“Iron” Mike Tyson sold over a million Pay-Per-View buys multiple times in his prime, came back to the sport after a nearly 15 year retirement to fight an exhibition match with fellow ring legend Roy Jones Jr. and the bout sold over 1.6 million PPV buys.

Both Tyson, 55, and Jones Jr., 52, past their prime and in their 50’s put on a good exhibition that showed glimpses of the legends from time to time.

Age showed for both fighters who fought in spurts, but it was a huge success that had casual fans tuning in.

Tyson however feels part of the reason the Pay-Per-View did so well had to do with the co-main event, which had famous YouTuber Jake Paul fighting NBA star Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul, 24, is a widely popular social media star who bit the boxing bug around the same time his brother Logan, 26, fought fellow YouTube star KSI.

Tyson believes the Paul brothers are good for boxing and has shown support for the YouTuber’s in various interviews despite them getting backlash from both the MMA and boxing community.

Now we come to the rumors floating around that Tyson will be fighting Logan Paul in a boxing match.

According to a tweet by YouTube sensation Keemstar on October 22, 2021, Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul is set for February 2022.

This could just be a troll tweet, but Tyson has shown interest in boxing again and since Evander Holyfield lost by knockout to UFC veteran Vitor Belfort in his last fight, Tyson is looking for a dance partner and Logan Paul could be the right opponent that will bring in the money.

The question is will this be a professional boxing match or an exhibition?

It would be hard to get a fight like this sanctioned as a pro fight given the age disparity, but if they go to a state like Texas or Florida it could be done.

Logan Paul had an exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. over the summer and both guys were throwing punches trying to go for the knockout.

Mayweather was hitting Paul with all his might but couldn’t hurt him because of the size difference, Mayweather who is 44, weighs 147 pounds and Paul was around 200 pounds on fight night.

Tyson is much bigger than Mayweather but he is also in his mid 50’s and Paul is a big guy who is in his mid 20’s and will have youth on his side.

Paul would likely try to take Tyson’s head off similar to how he tried to with Mayweather, if Tyson has anything left and lands flush on Paul it could be dangerous but after seeing Evander get hurt and dropped by Vitor Belfort there is a chance that at Tyson’s age he won’t be able to take a flush shot from a bigger and younger guy like Jake Paul even if he isn’t a traditional boxer.

If Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul happens it could be the biggest boxing Pay-Per-View event in recent years because casual fans will tune in and love spectacles like this.

