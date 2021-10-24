Results for Glory Collision 3: Rico Verhoeven vs. Jamal Ben Saddik – Watch fight replay online

RESULTS: Collision 3 Sells 100K+ Pay-Per-View Buys and 18K+ Seats – Replay Available: GLORYfights.com

Arnhem, Netherlands – GLORY, the world’s largest kickboxing organization, announced shortly after the heavyweight championship fight ended between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik that the GLORY: Collision 3 event sold over 100,000 pay-per-view buys and over 18,000 seats inside the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands, and that the official replay of Collision 3 is now available on Gloryfights.com.

REPLAY for GLORY: Collision 3 including the heart-pounding “trilogy” heavyweight title fight between the reigning champion, Rico Verhoeven and challenger Jamal Ben Saddik, is exclusively available on Gloryfights.com.

REPLAY for GLORY: Collision 3 pay-per-view can be purchased using credit/debit cards and the newly added payment options Apple Pay and PayPal for $24.99 USD. Gloryfights.com supports Chromecast and Airplay and is compatible with multiple devices and formats including mobile, laptop, tablet, and television via any web browser, iOS and Android apps.

Official Results for GLORY: Collision 3 Pay-Per-View:

· Rico Verhoeven (267) vs. Jamal Ben Saddik (271.6) – Verhoeven wins by TKO (R4 at 0:56)

· Gokhan Saki (239.6) vs. James McSweeney (244.7) – Saki wins by KO (leg kick, R2 at 2:13)

· “Hamicha” (168.9) vs. Samuel Dbili (169.3) –”Hamicha” wins by TKO (3 knockdown-rule, R1 at 2:27)

· Donegi Abena (207) vs. Sergej Maslobojev (208.3) – Maslobojev wins by split decision

· Benjamin Adegbuyi (261.9) vs. Antonio Plazibat (269.4) – Plazibat wins by KO (punches, R2 at 0:24)

· Michael Duut (208.8) vs. John King (208.6) – Duut wins by KO (knee to the body, R2 at 1:07)

Official Results for GLORY 79 Undercard:

· Alim Nabiyev (169.3) vs. Troy Jones (169.3) Nabiev wins by unanimous decision

· Serhii Adamchuk (143.1) vs. Aleksei Ulianov (142.9) – Ulianov wins by split decision

· Matt Baker (186.5) vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan (184.1) – Ozcaglayan wins by KO (punches, R1 at 0:58)

· Stoyan Koprivlenski (154.1) vs. Bruno Gazani (154.1) – Koprivlenski wins by unanimous decision

