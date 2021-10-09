Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III Live Stream Fight Undercard on YouTube

The biggest heavyweight fight of the year is about to take place on October 9th at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas when undefeated “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury defends his WBC heavyweight title against hard hitting Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder on FOX and ESPN Pay-Per-View.

Fury and Wilder fought twice, with the first bout ending in a controversial DRAW and the second fight had the Gypsy King dominating the fight from the opening bell stopping Wilder handing the American KO artist his first professional defeat.

The two heavyweight giants went back and forth on social media after the second fight. Wilder made up excuses that didn’t sit well with Fury who suggested that Wilder was a sore loser.

Some of the excuses were the prefight attire that Wilder wore tired his legs, that his water was spiked, that Fury had egg weights in his gloves and the padding was removed, and Wilder even blamed his trainer Mark Breland for throwing in the towel sabotaging a chance for a late round comeback.

This event is a can’t miss with both guys truly backing up their words this trilogy could end with a KO or go the distance like the first fight. Wilder possesses fight changing power and Fury has the boxing skill and reflexes of a cat to make his opponent miss.

The undercard will be stacked with top heavyweights and undefeated prospects. Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez, Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki and Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin.

Fight fans can enjoy the Non-Televised Preliminary Undercard bouts for FREE on YouTube via the PBC on FOX live stream before ordering and watching the Fury vs Wilder 3 Pay-Per-View card.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III Preliminary Undercard Live Stream



PBC on FOX

Like this: Like Loading...