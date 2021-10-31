VIDEO: Jonas Sultan vs. Carlos Caraballo Fight Replay Highlights

Filipino slugger Jonas “One Punch” Sultan delivered an upset of the night when he dropped undefeated Puerto Rican rising star Carlos Caraballo four times to win via decision on October 30th.

Sultan (18-5, 11 KOs), who is promoted by Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, was considered a step up opponent for Caraballo (14-1, 14 KOs) to see if the Puerto Rican was ready to leap into title contention in the bantamweight division.

The pre-fight build up was all focused on Caraballo and what type of performance the southpaw knockout artist would put out against an opponent who was durable yet tailored for him.

Heading into the fight Caraballo was undefeated in 14 fights with all his wins by knockout, and he was planning to add Sultan as another KO victim.

The shock of the night was when Sultan was able to drop the highly touted prospect in round 2. Judging the fight on paper the expectation was Caraballo would be the puncher and Sultan would be the one to taste the canvas first, but it was the other way around.

Sultan, showed huge improvements and despite his 5 losses he was able to adjust and control his explosive bursts and time them to drop the southpaw several times with a total of four knockdowns through out the fight.

Caraballo was able to drop Sultan as well but upon replay it was more of a slip than a knockdown.

The Filipino underdog put on the best performance of his career and at the end of the fight he was almost robbed of the glory with all three judges scoring it 94-93 giving him the win by only one point.

The commentators Tim Bradley, Andre Ward and Bernardo Osuna were all shocked by the close scorecards because they felt Sultan won the fight clearly with the four knockdown advantage.

Sultan celebrated his victory and established himself as a serious contender in the bantamweight division.

Fight Highlights: Jonas Sultan Drops Carlos Caraballo 4 Times



Video upload by Top Rank

