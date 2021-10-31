VIDEO Replay: Jose Zepeda humbles Josue Vargas, KO’s him in round 1

The Top Rank boxing card on Saturday night was filled with action, and the main event delivered a slice of humble pie in the fashion of a first round KO.

Jose “Chon” Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) a veteran of the sport was very respectful leading up to the fight, but his young opponent Josue Vargas (19-2, 9 KOs) was loud and brash talking trash to the 33-year-old Zepeda.

The blood was boiling because a lot of pride was on the line since this was a classic Mexico versus Puerto Rico rivalry match-up which have been known to deliver some of the most exciting matches in the sports history.

At the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday, Vargas was drapped in the Puerto Rican flag and kept posturing over Zepeda who was holding the Mexican flag. Zepeda had enough and tried to push Vargas hand away and then Vargas aggressively slapped Zepedas hands and the two camps had a tussle on stage.

Zepeda’s brother was banned from working the corner and it fueled and motivated Zepeda to really put a hurting on Vargas Saturday.

The fight started off fast with Vargas smiling and confident and trying to rush Zepeda only to get caught with a flush power shot that dropped him on his face.

Vargas got up on wobbly legs and Zepeda went for the finish and threw a vicious flurry that landed on Vargas with him out on his feet and the referee jumping in before further damage was done. The fight ended halfway through the first round.

After the fight Zepeda said he wants to fight for a world title in his next fight and hopes to get a shot at the undisputed champion Josh Taylor who is also promoted by Top Rank.

Video Replay Jose Zepeda Stops Josue Vargas in 1st Round



Video upload by Top Rank