VIDEO: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III Live Stream Weigh In

The ceremonial weigh-ins for the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 WBC heavyweight championship will take place on Friday, October 8th and will be live streamed online via YouTube.

The most anticipated heavyweight championship bout of the year will finally happen on Saturday night, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder do not like each other and if the trash talk leading up to the event comes true both fighters will go in there with the ring ready to go for the knockout.

Fury is undefeated and he handed Wilder his first professional defeat and did it in dominate fashion stopping the ferocious knockout artist in the rematch.

The two fought to a draw the first time around and Fury told Wilder he would not run and will press the action and go for the KO, and he did and delivered on his promise of knocking out the American puncher.

Fury and his trainer Sugar Hill claimed he put on 20 pounds for this fight which would make him close to 300 pounds, and on Friday we will see if that is the case or they were just trolling Wilder at the press conference.

Wilder who is tall and lanky will likely weigh around the 209 to 220 pounds range, he will have to deal with the size and rough house tactics of Fury again on fight night.

The WBC heavyweight title is on the line and since they are in the heavyweight division there is no weight limit.

The Pay-Per-View undercard bouts will be all heavyweight bouts; Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez, Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki, Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin.

The Weigh-In live stream stars on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT on YouTube.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III Weigh-In Live Stream Video



