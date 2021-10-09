Watch BKFC Fight Night Montana: Joe Riggs vs. Melvin Guillard Live Stream on FITE TV

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is heading to the MetraPark in Billings, Montana on Saturday night for BKFC Fight Night: Riggs vs Guillard, Live Stream on FITE.TV and the BKTV APP.

Joe “Diesel” Riggs and Melvin Guillard are two former UFC stars and MMA veterans who transferred over into the Bare Knuckle Boxing realm and will square off in the main event.

The Co-main event will featured the return of BKFC fan favorite Christine Ferea taking on Calista Sigaldo in her BKFC debut.

There will be a total of 11 fights on the card and a free live preliminary pre-show with undercard fights on YouTube.

Riggs believes he is the more polished and technical boxer and that will be his advantage over the hard hitting Guillard who has 2 knockouts in Bare Knuckle fighting, while Riggs has zero KO’s.

The key to victory for Riggs is to try to counter punch and make Guillard miss, this could be the first KO of Riggs BKFC career if he can catch Guillard coming in wild.

BKFC FIGHT NIGHT MONTANA CARD

Joe “Diesel” Riggs vs. Melvin Guillard

Christine Ferea vs. Calista Sigaldo

Lloyd Woodard vs. Brett Fields

Taylor Starling vs. Randine Eckholm

Leo Bercier vs. Luis Villasenor

Kai Stewart vs. Darrick Gates

Tom Shoaff vs. Josh Wright

Bryant Acheson vs. Josh Watson

Jade Wong vs. Crystal Pittman

James Dennis vs. Sawyer Depee

Dallas Davidson vs. TBD

Will Dunkle vs. Theron Martin

Louie Lopez vs. Myles Mazurkiewicz

Watch BKFC Fight Night Montana: Riggs vs. Guillard Live Stream on Saturday, Oct 9, 2021 at 8:00PM EST/PST on the BKTV App (watch.bareknuckle.tv) and FITE.TV

