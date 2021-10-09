Watch Brad Foster vs. Jason Cunningham Live Stream on BT Sport

Undefeated Brad Foster faces Jason Cunningham for the British, Commonwealth and European super-bantamweight titles at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England on October 9th, on BT Sport.

British and Commonwealth super-bantamweight champion Brad Foster (14-0-2, 5 KOs) is currently undefeated and one of the top prospects in the Queensberry boxing stable.

He was originally scheduled to fight Cunningham last month but an injury he suffered in training camp pushed the fight back and rescheduled for October 9th.

Foster feels he is healed up and ready to go to shine bright against the upset minded Cunningham.

Jason Cunningham (29-6, 6KOs) pulled off a big upset when he defeated Gamal Yafai in May to win the European titles at super-bantamweight.

Cunningham doesn’t mind that the Birmingham crowd will be roaring Foster on because his goal is to pull of another upset and continue on fighting the best possible opponents to climb the ranks.

Also on the card will be top ranked light heavyweight Callum Johnson who lost to Artur Beterbiev for the IBF title in his only world title bid.

Johnson, 36, only has one defeat and feels he can still make a run for the world title even at his age if he continues winning in sensational fashion, tonight he will take on Russian Server Emurlaev in a ten rounder.

In a battle of undefeated fighters Ekow Essuman (15-0, 6 KOs) will put his British and Commonwealth welterweight belts on the line when he takes on Danny Ball (10-0-1, 4 KOs).

Fight Card

Super Bantamweight – Brad Foster vs. Jason Cunningham

Light Heavyweight – Callum Johnson vs. Server Emurlaev

Welterweight – Ekow Essuman vs. Danny Ball

Super Bantamweight – Liam Davies vs. Dixon Flores

Light Welterweight – Amaar Akbar vs. Liam Richards

Super Featherweight – Nick Ball vs. Piotr Gudel

Venue: Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England

Date: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET

Channel/Live Stream: BT Sport in the UK

