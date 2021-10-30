Watch Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee Fight Live Stream Online

The big Matchroom boxing fight card headlined by Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee Women’s super lightweight world championship takes place at the O2 in London, England on Saturday, October 30 the day before Halloween.

The event will be shown on the DAZN Live Stream sports app, and will be stacked with boxing action.

Chantelle Cameron, 30, is the current WBC women’s 140-pound world champion and is currently undefeated in her professional boxing career with 14 wins 0 losses and 8 by way of knockout.

She comes from Northampton, England and started her combat career off in Kickboxing and Muay Thai before eventually committing to boxing at the age of 16.

She became a world champion when she beat Brazilian Adriana Araujo on October 4, 2020 by unanimous decision for the vacant WBC title.

In he first title defense she knocked out Puerto Rican challenger Melissa Hernandez in the 5th round and is looking to do the same tonight against McGee.

This will be Cameron’s second title defense and she will be in with a very game and experience challenger.

American Mary McGee, 35, comes from Gary, Indiana and is bringing her IBF world title to the UK to try and unify the belts and pull off an upset against Cameron.

McGee feels she will have the style to beat the British darling and capture the WBC and The Ring title, she will need to put on an impressive showing and hope the judging is fair in order to take the belt against the hometown fighter.

Fight Card

Women’s Super Lightweight Championship – Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee (WBC/IBF Titles)

Heavyweight – Alen Babic vs. Eric Molina

Heavyweight – Johnny Fisher vs. Alvaro Terrero

Light Heavyweight – Craig Richards vs. Marek Matyja

Super Featherweight – Youssef Khoumari vs. Jorge Castaneda

Cruiserweight – Jordan Thompson vs. Piotr Podlucki

Venue: The O2 Arena in London

Date and Time: October 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET/PT

Live Stream: DAZN

