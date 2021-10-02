Watch David Avanesyan vs Liam Taylor Fight Live Stream on Sky

David Avanesyan vs. Liam Taylor will take place on October 2 at the SSE Arena, London, England and is promoted by Wasserman Boxing and will be shown in the UK on Sky Sports live stream online and on TV.

Chris Eubank Jr. was initially supposed to fight Anatoli Muratov in the main event but shortly after weigh-in’s on Friday, Muratov was pulled from the fight card after British Boxing Board of Control had concerns over the pre-fight medicals.

David Avanesyan vs Liam Taylor was elevated to main event status and Chris Eubank will have to wait for another fight date after putting in so much hardwork with his trainer hall of famer boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

Avanesyan (27-3-1, 15 KOs) of Armenia is the favorite heading into the fight and he looks to beat up another British fighter on UK soil again like he did when he stopped highly touted prospect Josh Kelly in 2019.

Taylor (23-1-1, 11 KOs) the hometown favorite will be much taller than Avanesyan and believes he will beat him convincingly and wasn’t impressed with his upset victory over Josh Kelly.

Fight Card

Welterweight – David Avanesyan vs Liam Taylor

Super Middleweight – Jamal Le Doux vs Germaine Brown

Cruiserweight – Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Twardowski

Cruiserweight – Mikael Lawal vs Steven Ward

Middleweight – Linus Udofia vs Xhuljo Vrenozi

Light Middleweight – Joe Pigford vs Isaac Aryee

Women’s Bantamweight – Ebonie Jones vs Bec Connolly

The fight takes place on October 2, 2021 at 2.30 p.m. ET/7.30 p.m. BST on Sky Sports.

For more information on how to watch the fight and other boxing events go to www.boxxer.com

