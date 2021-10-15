Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs. Joet Gonzalez Live Stream on October 15

Top Rank promotions heads to the Pechanga Casino Arena in San Diego, California for a special Friday night ESPN Plus Boxing card headlined by Emanuel Navarrete vs. Joet Gonzalez.

Mexican WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (34-1, 29 KOs) is a two-weight division world champion known for his exciting high volume style.

In 2018, Navarrete won the WBO super bantamweight world title beating Isaac Dogboe, he went on to defend the title five times before vacating it and moving up to featherweight to challenge for the championship and winning it on October 2020 against Ruben Villa.

After winning the WBO 126 pound belt he defended on April, 24, 2021, knocking out Puerto Rican Christopher Diaz in the 12th round.

Tonight will be the second title defense for Navarrate and he will take on a very game challenger in America Joet Gonzalez.

Gonzalez (24-1, 14 KOs) only has one defeat and it was in his first world title shot against Shakur Stevenson, he lost the fight by decision.

Since losing to Stevenson, Gonzalez beat up Miguel Marriage a title contender who is no slouch.

This will be the toughest test of his career and another chance to win a world championship, but most fans have Gonzalez losing by stoppage, he wants to prove all the doubters wrong and be the one to stop Navarrete’s long win streak.

Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Emanuel Navarrete vs. Joet Gonzalez (WBO Title)

Welterweight – Giovani Santillan vs. Angel Ruiz

Super Featherweight – Henry Lebron vs. Manuel Rey Rojas

Light Welterweight – Lindolfo Delgado vs. Juan Garcia Mendez

Middleweight – Javier Martinez vs. Darryl Jones

Bantamweight – Floyd Diaz vs. Jose Ramirez

Heavyweight – Antonio Mireles vs. Demote Randle

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Joet Gonzalez Friday, October 15, 2021 – 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT Live Stream on ESPN+.

