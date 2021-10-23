Watch GLORY 79 Alim Nabiyev vs Troy Jones Free Live Stream Kickboxing

Glory: Collision 3 / Glory 79 kickboxing event takes place on October 23, 2021 at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands and will be live streamed online on Pay-Per-View and on YouTube.

The Glory Collision 3 Pay-Per-View portion will feature the heavyweight championship between champion Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik, the two fought twice before this will be the third time.

Verhoeven was originally scheduled to fight UFC veteran Alistair Overeem but he had to pull out of the fight due to injury.

Also on the card is the return of Gokhan Saki, he will take on former UFC fighter James McSweeney in the heavyweight co-main event.

Saki last fought in kickboxing in 2015, he stopped to pursue a career in Mixed Martial Arts and signed a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2017, he had an impressive debut with the UFC on knocking out Henrique da Silva and then was knocked out in his second fight by Khalil Rountree Jr., he eventually was released by the company and refocused his training on kickboxing.

Saki’s opponent is British kickboxer and MMA fighter James McSweeney who is looking at this fight as an opportunity to revive his fighting career having lost his last several fights, if he can get a win over Saki he will make a name for himself as a serious contender under the Glory banner.

The Glory 79 card will be streamed live for Free on YouTube and the main event pits Azerbaijani Alim “The Professor” Nabiyev against American Troy Jones.

Nabiyev lost his last fight by KO to French fighter Cedric Doumbe at Glory 66 in Paris France.

Jones lost his last fight in the organization at Glory 70: Lyon when he was knocked out in the first round by Dutch fighter Murthel Groenhart.

GLORY 79 Undercard (5:00 PM CET/8:00 AM PST)

Alim Nabiyev vs. Troy Jones

Serhii Adamchuk vs. Aleksei Ulianov

Matt Baker vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan

Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Bruno Gazani

GLORY: Collision 3 PPV Fight Card (8:00 PM CET)

Rico Verhoeven vs. Jamal Ben Saddik

Gokhan Saki vs. James McSweeney

Mohamed Mezouari vs. Samuel Dbili

Donegi Abena vs. Sergej Maslobojev

Benjamin Adegbuyi vs. Antonio Plazibat

Michael Duut vs. John King

GLORY 79 Live Stream



Video upload by Glory Kickboxing YouTube Channel

