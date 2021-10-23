Watch Glory Collision 3: Gokhan Saki vs. James McSweeney Live Stream

Arnhem, Netherlands – GLORY, the world’s largest kickboxing organization, today announced the return of Gokhan Saki to the GLORY ring, and that the “The Rebel” will compete at the GLORY Collision 3 pay-per-view event live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands Saturday, October 23rd.

“We are proud to announce that Gokhan Saki returns to the GLORY ring and will be in action October 23rd at GLORY Collision 3 at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Holland,” said Scott Rudmann, GLORY Co-Founder. “Saki brings competitive spirit, striking skills, and explosiveness to kickboxing and stand-up combat like few others. His talent is among the elite in the world of combat sports. He has been training with some of our top fighters recently, and our organization is delighted to have him on the Collision 3 card and to have GLORY fans around the world be able to see him in action again. It’s time for GLORY.”

Collision 3 can be purchased through www.gloryfights.com using credit or debit cards, as well as the newly added payment options Apple Pay and PayPal for $24.99 USD. Gloryfights.com supports Chromecast and Airplay and is compatible with multiple devices and formats including mobile, laptop, tablet, and television via any web browser, iOS and Android apps.

Saki, with an incredible pro kickboxing record of 83-wins, 12-losses and 59 knockouts, is GLORY’s former light heavyweight champion. A dangerous striker, Saki has beaten many of the top names in the sport including Tyrone Spong, Ray Sefo, Daniel Ghita and Melvin Manhoef. He holds rank as a Dutch and European Muay Thai champion, and K-1 Grand Prix champion. Saki last fought in mixed martial arts inside the UFC Octagon, and now makes his return to compete once again as a kickboxer at GLORY Collision 3.

Saki’s opponent will be British MMA fighter and kickboxer James McSweeney.

GLORY: Collision 3 Fight Card

Rico Verhoeven vs. Jamal Ben Saddik

Gokhan Saki vs. James McSweeney

Mohamed Mezouari vs. Samuel Dbili

Donegi Abena vs. Sergej Maslobojev

Benjamin Adegbuyi vs. Antonio Plazibat

Michael Duut vs. John King

GLORY COLLISION 3 Rico Verhoeven vs. Jamal Ben Saddik Live Stream airs exclusively on PPV on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET/8:00 PM CET on gloryfights.com

