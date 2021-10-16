Watch Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer, Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awdijan Live Stream

BOXXER heads to Newcastle, England on October 16, with a stacked card featuring Hughie Fury vs. Christian Hammer, Savannah Marshall vs. Lolita Muzeya, Lewis Ritson vs. Hank Lundy, and Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Wanik Awdijan.

Hughie Fury, 27, is the first cousin of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and comes from a fighting family with Gypsy lineage.

Fury still aspires to become a world champion despite losing his first world title shot in 2017 to then WBO champion Joseph Parker.

Of his three defeat, Fury has only lost to top level opposition, Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev and Alexander Povetkin.

Fury’s opponent is Romanian-German contender Christian Hammer who also fought Hughie’s cousin Tyson Fury in 2015 and lost.

Undefeated women’s WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall is 10 and 0 with 8 wins by way of knockout, she is one of the most skilled female boxers and the only person to defeat American great Claressa Shields.

Marshall, 30, is chasing a fight with Shields, but feels the American doesn’t want to face her because she knows stylistically she will beat her again using her movement, height and reach.

Chris Eubank Jr. the son of the legendary Chris Eubank Sr. is still aiming to achieve his dream of being a world boxing champion.

Despite two professional defeats he hasn’t deterred from his goal and has been training with the hall of fame all time great Roy Jones Jr.

Having Roy Jones Jr in his corner gives him the extra motivation to do good because he feels the stuff he learned from the American great is helping him evolve as a fighter and gives him confidence to try new things in the ring.

Eubank will take on German boxer Wanik Awdijan in a 10 round 168-pound clash.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Hughie Fury vs. Christian Hammer

Women’s Middleweight Championship – Savannah Marshall (Champ) vs. Lolita Muzeya (WBO Title)

Super Lightweight – Lewis Ritson vs. Henry Lundy

Super Middleweight – Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Wanik Awdijan

Venue: Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England

Date: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. BST

Live Stream/TV: Sky Sports

