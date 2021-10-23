Watch Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson Fight Live Stream

Top Rank promotions heads to Atlanta, Georgia on October 23, to hold the super featherweight championship event between WBO champion Jamel Herring and undefeated Shakur Stevenson at the State Farm Arena, broadcast live on ESPN and live stream online on ESPN+.

In the main event, United States Marine veteran, 2012 U.S. Olympian, and current WBO 130-pound champion Jamel Herring will put his belt on the line against undefeated 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Stevenson in what could be Stevenson’s toughest opponent of his career.

Fans will be in for a good title fight between a veteran and a young up and coming star eager to build up his resume with world championship titles.

Herring (23-2, 11 KOs), won the WBO world title decision over Japan’s Masayuki Ito in May of 2019. He has since defended his title three times and most recently knocking out former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton in April.

Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs), is a former WBO featherweight champion who moved up last year to campaign in the super featherweight division.

Top Rank believes Stevenson can be a big draw in boxing if he keeps on winning, but must win in an exciting manner that will keep the attention and interesting of fans on him.

Tonight he will try to become a two-division world champion and will need to bring his A-game because Herring will bring experience and grit to the ring and will try to teach the young fighter a lesson in the ring.

Also on the card is the grandson of the great Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh, in his second professional bout as he continues to gain experience in the boxing world and hopes to continue to carry the Ali name in boxing like his Aunt Laila Ali did for women’s boxing.

Heavyweight legend Evander Holyfields son Evan Holyfield will also be on this stacked card and will take on Charles Stanford in a light middleweight attraction.

Rising star and hot prospect Xander Zayas who is quickly making a buzz in the boxing world will take on Dan Karpency in a 154-pound co-feature.

Tonight’s event is promoted by Top Rank Promotions, and will be televised on ESPN and shown online via live stream on ESPN + streaming service.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight Championship – Jamel Herring (Champion) vs. Shakur Stevenson (WBO Title)

Light Middleweight – Xander Zayas vs. Dan Karpency

Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. James Westley II

Light Middleweight – Evan Holyfield vs. Charles Stanford

Middleweight – Troy Isley vs. Nicholi Navarro

Light Welterweight – Roddricus Livsey vs. Eric Palmer

Super Featherweight – Haven Brady Jr vs. Roberto Negrete

Welterweight – Antoine Cobb vs. Jerrion Campbell

Lightweight – Harley Mederos vs. Deljerro Revello

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Date and Time: Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT

TV/Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN+

For more information on how to watch tonight’s event and upcoming boxing events visit TopRank.com.

