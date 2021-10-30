Watch Jaron Ennis vs Thomas Dulorme Live Stream on Showtime

Showtime Championship Boxing and Premier Boxing Champions head to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on October 30th, the night before Halloween to broadcast a triple-header boxing event.

The main event of the evening pits WBA regular welterweight champion Jamal James against undefeated Russian Radzhab Butaev.

The Co-main event has undefeated rising star Jaron “Boots” Ennis taking on title contender Thomas Dulorme in a 10-round Welterweight bout.

The opening fight of the broadcast has undefeated lightweight prospect Michel Rivera who calls himself the “Reincarnation of Muhammad Ali” taking on Matias Romero.

Jaron “Boots” Ennis, 24, is one of the hottest prospects in boxing, the Philadelphia product has devastating knockout power and is so confident in his power and skills that he has called out all the champions in the division and wants all the smoke.

Ennis is taking on a very dangerous opponent in the experienced Puerto Rican contender Thomas Dulorme, 31, who has been in there with the best of them from Terence Crawford, Yordenis Ugas, Jessie Vargas and even the headliner of tonight’s event Jamal James.

This fight will be a great testing grounds for Ennis in his young career because a win over an experienced veteran like Dulorme will show the boxing world that he has the ability to hang with the top dogs and isn’t just a hype job.

Watch James vs. Butaev, Ennis vs. Dulorme, and Rivera vs. Romero on Saturday, October 30, 2021 10:00 PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME and live streamed on the SHOWTIME App available for download on Apple and Android.

