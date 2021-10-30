Watch Jose Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas Fight Live Stream on ESPN

Top Rank Promotions presents an exciting match up between Jose Zepeda and Josue Vargas, two proud warriors representing their heritage and continuing the great Mexico versus Puerto Rican rivalry in boxing.

The boxing event will take place on Saturday night at the HULU theater in New York City, and will be live streamed on ESPN+ for paid subscribers of the streaming service.

Jose “Chon” Zepeda (34-2, 21 KOs) is a 33-year-old Mexican-American boxer from Long Beach, California and he was exciting to get the chance to fight Vargas because he wants to shut up the brash New York boxer in the ring.

Zepeda, had two world title opportunities and fell short, first chance at a title was for the WBO title at lightweight but he lost to Terry Flanagan of Great Britain. His second chance came in February 2019 when he lost to then WBC light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez by decision.

Zepeda’s biggest win came in October of 2020, when he knocked out Belarusian fighter Ivan Baranchyk in the fifth round, he is currently on a 5 fight winning streak and wants to add Vargas to his list.

Puerto Rican American Josue Vargas (19-1, 9 KOs) was a top level amateur boxer from the Bronx, New York, and he is ready to step up in competition to title contention and sees Zepeda as a stepping stone to his main goal of winning a world title.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight – Jose Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas

Bantamweight – Carlos Caraballo vs. Jonas Sultan

Super Bantamweight – Jonathan Guzman vs. Carlos Jackson

Welterweight – Mathew Gonzalez vs. Dakota Linger

Featherweight – Jahi Tucker vs. Jorge Rodrigo Sosa

Welterweight – Pablo Valdez vs. Alejandro Martinez

Super Featherweight – Raymond Cuadrado vs. Michael Land

Light Welterweight – Kasir Goldston vs. Marc Misiura

Venue: MSG Hulu Theater, New York City

Date and Time: Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: ESPN+

Like this: Like Loading...