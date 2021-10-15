Watch Joseph Fernandez vs. Jose Forero Live on October 16

St. Petersburg, FL (October 14, 2021) – To say that St. Petersburg junior welterweight Joseph Fernandez has a good work ethic would be an understatement.

Each weekday, Fernandez’ morning begins at 4:15 AM when he wakes up to get ready for strength and conditioning training at 5. Following the class, Fernandez grabs something to eat, cleans up and heads to his fulltime job installing hurricane windows and doors. The labor-intensive position has him working 8 to 10 hours per day. After work, Fernandez has a short time to relax and recharge before a 2-3 hour workout at Fight Fitness Center in Pinellas Park, FL.

Needless to say, it’s a challenge for the St. Petersburg native.

“It requires a lot of hard work and dedication,” said Fernandez, who has an excellent 13-3-3 professional ledger with 4 wins by KO. I have to remain focused on what I’m doing at that moment and not think about what else I’ve got going on during the day.”

On Saturday, October 16, Fernandez headlines for the first time when he meets tough Panamanian Jose Forero in a ten round contest for the ABF Atlantic 140 pound championship.

A veteran of 22 fights, Forero’s shared the squared circle with champions and contenders including George Kambosos, Jezreel Corrales, Jaime Arboleda and Willian Silva.

“He’s a durable fighter who likes to come forward and he won’t go down easily,” Fernandez said of Forero. “I’ve watched him a few times and he’s been in there with some really good fighters but we’re prepared for everything he has to offer. I’m excited to be headlining a card for the first time and worked incredibly hard to get here. The plan is to put on a great show and emerge victorious!”

The card is promoted by Fire Fist Boxing Promotions in association with Pahlavan Promotions and takes places at Banquet Masters in Clearwater, FL.

13-0 lightweight Iron Alvarez of Tampa, FL will swap leather with Jonatan “El Guapo” Godoy of Argentina over six rounds in the lightweight division. Alvarez, has 10 wins by knockout and scored a 2nd round stoppage of Pablo Cupul last month.

Lightweight Daniel Bailey of Tampa puts his 7-0 record on the line against upset-minded Puerto Rico’s Pedro Hernandez in a six rounder. In his last bout, Hernandez beat 5-0 Daniel Perez and Bailey will be Hernandez’ sixth straight unbeaten foe.

In separate for round contests, light heavyweight Imran Haddabah of St. Petersburg meets Victor Rivera of Los Angeles, CA, flyweight Simona Sarpa of Tampa by way of Italy squares off against Park City, UT’s Maryguenn Vellinga Hinz, cruiserweight Adrian Pinheiro of Orlando, FL faces Wilson, NC’s Dequanti Johnson and Tampa middleweight Christopher Rodriguez challenges Milwaukee, WI native Jay Ellis.

Former Kazakh amateur champion Nikoay Shvab, a lightweight residing in Miami, FL, and Tampa bantamweight Luis Rivera are scheduled to appear in separate contests.

Tickets are on sale at bit.ly/boxing-tickets or by calling 727-525-3159. Doors open at 5:30 and the opening bell will sound at 6:30.

For more information on Fire Fist Boxing Promotions, visit Firefistboxing.net or Facebook.com/firefistboxing.

