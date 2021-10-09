Watch Liam Smith vs. Anthony Fowler Fight Live Stream October 9

Matchroom boxing has a stacked card of boxing action on Saturday night at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England, headlined by two Image result for Scouse boxers with bad blood, Liam Smith vs Anthony Fowler. The event will be shown through the DAZN streaming app online on October 9.

Smith, 33, is a former WBO world light middleweight champion and had several title defenses under his belt before losing the title to Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez on September of 2016.

Smith also has a loss to undefeated Mexican champion Jaime Munguia and in his last fight he lost to undefeated Russian Magomed Kurbanov.

Tonight Smith has a chance to get back into the win column and is extra motivated because he dislikes Fowler.

Fowler, 30, has been on a 6 fight win streak since losing a decision to Scott Fitzgerald on March 30, 2019.

This will a true grudge match between two boxers from Liverpool who will be egged on by a hometown crowd to deliver a true back and forth fight.

Ted Cheeseman (17-2-1, 10 KOs) takes on undefeated Troy Williamson (16-0-1, 12 KOs) who is coming off an impressive stoppage win over James Metcalf.

Shannon Courtenay failed to make the 118-pound bantamweight limit, she came in at 120.5 pounds, so she had to forfeit her WBA world title and pay a fine. Her opponent undefeated Californian Jamie Mitchell will be able to claim the title should she win on Saturday night.

Top amateur star Peter McGrail will make his professional boxing debut on the card in the super featherweight division.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Liam Smith vs. Anthony Fowler

Light Middleweight – Ted Cheeseman vs. Troy Williamson

Women’s Bantamweight – Shannon Courtenay vs. Jamie Mitchell

Middleweight – Kieron Conway vs. James Metcalf

Lightweight – Luke Willis vs. Rylan Charlton

Super Featherweight – Peter McGrail vs. Ed Harrison

Heavyweight – Solomon Dacres vs. Kamil Sokolowski

Bantamweight – Blane Hyland vs. Santiago San Eusebio

Robbie Davies Jr vs. Jonny Phillips

Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool, England

Date: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM

Live Stream: DAZN

