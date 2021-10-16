Watch Mairis Briedis vs. Artur Mann Fight Live Stream

Latvian boxing star Mairis Briedis returns home to defend his IBF and Ring Magazine cruiserweight titles against German challenger Artur Mann on Saturday night at the Arena Riga in Latvia.

Mairis Briedis (27-1, 19 KOs) won the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight tournament in September 2020 when he beat Cuban Yuniel Dorticos for the IBF and Ring Magazine titles in the final round.

The former Latvian State Police officer has only one professional defeat and that came by majority decision to undefeated Oleksandr Usyk who went on to become the undisputed cruiserweight champion and later went on to defeat heavyweight king Anthony Joshua to become a unified heavyweight champion.

Briedis, 36, is considered the lineal and top guy in the cruiserweight division, since Usyk vacated the belts were scattered and his main goal is try to unify all the titles against the other champions.

Artur Mann (17-1, 9 KOs) is a huge underdog going into the championship fight on Saturday, he will aim to pull off an upset in the hometown of the champion but that is a tough task when he is going against one of the best in the division and isn’t known for knockout power.

The winner of Briedis vs. Mann could unify the belts against undefeated British WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie next.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight Championship – Mairis Briedis (Champ) vs. Artur Mann (IBF Title)

Middleweight – Jevgenijs Aleksejevs vs. Pavel Semjonov

Super Middleweight – Francis Rozentals vs. Topias Lepo

Heavyweight – Bogdan Mironecs vs. David Spilmont

Light Welterweight – Harlem Eubank vs. Nika Nakashidze

Welterweight – Sergejs Marcenko vs. Rasmus Bergman

Cruiserweight – Milans Volkovs vs. Ermin Advic

Heavyweight – Dmitro Bezus vs. Ferenc Urban

Middleweight – Emil Spiss vs. Janos Vass

Middleweight – Toms Limbens vs. Siarhei Krapshyla

The event takes place on Saturday, October 16, 2021 and will be televised and live streamed in Latvia on www.tet.lv, no US or UK stream info available.

For more info on event tickets www.bilesuserviss.lv

