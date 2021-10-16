Watch Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin Live Stream on DAZN

Matchroom Boxing heads to Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California for Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin on October 16th, and aired on the DAZN Live Streaming app in the USA and UK.

Garcia (40-1, 30 KOs) is a four weight division world champion and aiming to win a world title in the Welterweight division to become one of the exclusive members of the 5 weight division champion club.

This will be Garcia’s first fight back since defeating Jessie Vargas back in February 2020.

Garcia, 33, held titles at featherweight, super featherweight, lightweight, and light welterweight, in his first fight at welterweight he faced the top champion in the division Errol Spence Jr. and lost a wide unanimous decision against the Texan.

Even though his bid fell short, he wants to continue to campaign in the 147-pound division. Garcia was so close to landing a championship fight with now retired Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao but it never came to fruition.

Now he has to regroup and climb the ladder again in the welterweight division to secure a shot at a world title.

The first step in the process is to defeat Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin.

Martin (38-2, 13 KOs) is 28-year-old and comes from Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. He has fought the majority of his fights in Europe, primarily in Spain, this will be his United States debut and he will be in against his toughest opponent yet.

Garcia is highly favoring heading into the fight, but Martin the huge underdog could prevail of Garcia is rusty from the layoff and fights the perfect fight, it’s a long shot but upsets can happen in boxing.

Fight Card

Catchweight 145 lbs – Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin

Light Flyweight Championship – Elwin Soto vs. Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez (WBO Title)

Super Featherweight – Marc Castro vs. Angel Luna

Flyweight – Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs. Jose Alejandro Burgos

Lightweight – Brock Jarvis vs. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez

Light Welterweight – Oscar Alan Perez vs. Raymundo Rios Cardiel

Middleweight – Nikita Ababiy vs. Sanny Duversonne

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Lucas de Abreu

Super Lightweight – Charlie Sheehy vs. Luciano Ramos

Venue: Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California

Date and Time: Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

Live Stream: DAZN

