WATCH PFL 10 Claressa Shields vs Abigail Montes MMA Fight Live Stream

Undefeated Women’s boxing champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields will fight in her second Mixed Martial Arts bout on October 27 against Abigail Montes, at Professional Fighters League 10 headlined by PFL 2021 Season Women’s Lightweight Championship: Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado. The event will be shown on ESPN and Live Stream on ESPN+.

American boxing star and self proclaimed GWOAT (Greatest Woman Of All Time) Claressa Shields will step into the cage for the second time after winning her MMA debut against Brittney Elkin in June by third round stoppage.

The three-division undisputed boxing world champion went into the MMA world because she felt the money in Women’s boxing wasn’t respectable compared to the male counterparts.

Shields has long made her stance known that women who are just as good should get paid much better than they are, she has always complimented MMA and the UFC for the way they treat their female fighters and the respect they are shown.

Even though she is still competing in boxing while doing MMA she has high goals of becoming a world champion simultaneously and trains out of the famous Jackson Wink MMA gym in Albuquerque, New Mexico, known for UFC champions Jon Jones and Holly Holm who also came from the boxing world as a former champion and transitioned into MMA like Shields.

Tonight the GWOAT Claressa Shields will take on Mexico’s Abigail Montes in a 155-pound Women’s lightweight special attraction for 3 rounds.

PFL 10 Season 2021 Fight Card

Women’s Lightweight – Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado

Welterweight – Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov

Women’s Lightweight – Claressa Shields vs. Abigail Montes

Heavyweight – Ante Delija vs. Bruno Cappelozza

Featherweight – Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Chris Wade

Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM PT

TV and Live Stream: ESPN 2 and ESPN+

