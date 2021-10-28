Watch PFL Season 2021: Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado Live Stream

The Professional Fighters League Season 2021 will be stacked with great Mixed Martial Arts action from top to bottom with the Women’s Lightweight main event Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado and a special feature with Claressa Sheilds vs. Abigail Montes, the event will take place in Hollywood, Florida and live stream on ESPN Plus and on TV on ESPN 2 on October 27th.

Tonight’s event will feature two female athletes who are back to back Gold Medalist in the Olympics.

Harrison holds two Judo Gold Medals (2012 and 2016) and Shields hold two Boxing Gold Medals (2012 and 2016) and both represented the United States of America proudly.

Kayla Harrison (11-0) is one of the best female MMA fighters in the world and she is getting better every single fight.

The 31-year-old Judo champion trains out of the American Top Team in Florida alongside the UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and wants to someday get to that level but knows it will take time to get patience as she continues to grow as a fighter as her competition gets better.

Tonight Harrison will take on unexpected finalist Taylor Guardado (3-1) in the championship main event.

Harrison vs. Guardado will be a lightweight contest at 155-pounds for the season 2021 Professional Fighters League championship.

The winner of the finals tonight will win the PFL women’s lightweight championship and $1 million in prize money.

Undefeated boxing champion Claressa Shields will be featured on the main card against Mexican Abigail Montes in a 3-round Women’s lightweight bout.

PFL Season 2021 Card

Women’s Lightweight – Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado

Welterweight – Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov

Women’s Lightweight – Claressa Shields vs. Abigail Montes

Heavyweight – Ante Delija vs. Bruno Cappelozza

Featherweight – Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Chris Wade

PFL 10 season 2021 championships takes place on October 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on ESPN 2 and Live Stream on ESPN +.

