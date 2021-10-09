Watch Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki 2 Live Stream on FOX PPV

The Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 WBC heavyweight championship event in Las Vegas will be packed with heavyweight action from top to bottom and one of the most anticipated heavyweight title fights will also include a rematch between Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius.

Polish-American Adam Kownacki (20-1, 15KOs) first met Finland’s Robert Helenius (30-3, 19KOs) last March at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and the stage was set for Kownacki to shine against tough veteran Helenius.

The opposite occurred when the favorite Kownacki in front of a hometown crowd witnessed the Premier Boxing Champions star heavyweight get stopped in the fourth round.

Most pundits and ringside observers never thought the gritty and durable Polish-American fighter would fall by stoppage, they expected a tough fight but with Kownacki grinding out either a late round stoppage from his high work rate and pressure or winning a hard fought 12-round decision.

Kownacki who was best known for his all out war with Mexican-American heavyweight Chris Arreola, hopes to get back into the win column and continue his climb to title contention. He feels his first loss was a learning experience and will just make him a much better fighter moving forward.

Helenius also has the world titles on his mind, he must win this fight tonight in order to try and move closer to a title shot with the winner of Fury vs. Wilder.

At 37, the veteran heavyweight contender with notable wins over Lamon Brewster, Samuel Peter, and Siarhei Liakhovich hopes to finally get a chance to fight for a world title.

Tonight, Kownacki has chance at a redemption and Helenius will also fight to prove his stoppage victory wasn’t a fluke.

The Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Pay-Per-View event will be Live Streamed online on ESPN+ and Fox Sports Pay-Per-View will take place on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT.

