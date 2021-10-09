Watch Robin Krasniqi vs. Dominic Boesel 2 Live Stream on ARD

Robin Krasniqi vs. Dominic Boesel rematch will take place at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg, Germany on October 9th and is promoted by SES Boxing.

Robin Krasniqi, 34, knocked out Dominic Bösel, 31, in the 3rd round when they fought on October 10, 2020. Tonight the two German boxers will settle the score with one wanting to prove it wasn’t a lucky punch and the other seeking to beat the man who stopped him.

The fight didn’t end the way Boesel expected it would and was shocked by the early KO, but Krasniqi feels it wasn’t an upset and will silence the doubters by knocking out or beating Boesel decisively again on Saturday night.

Boesel is one of the top ten ranked light heavyweight’s in the world, and he entered the first fight as the favorite with only one loss on his record.

He wants to prove that the first win was just a fluke and that he will be able to outbox Krasniqi and avenge his loss. Boesel had a comeback fight in May of 2021 and beat Czech boxer Ondrej Budera by split decision. It wasn’t his best performance but he felt he needed a fight after suffering a KO to adjust to getting hit again.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Robin Krasniqi vs. Dominic Bösel

Heavyweight – Peter Kadiru vs. Boris Estenfelder

Cruiserweight – Roman Fress vs. Luca D‘Ortenzi

Heavyweight – Umut Camkiran vs. Dorda Tomic

Welterweight – Julian Vogel vs. Bakhtiyar Isgandarzada

Heavyweight – Viktor Jurk vs. Zoltan Csala

Cruiserweight – Ammar Riad Abduljabbar vs. Sviatoslav Svyryd

Middleweight – Max Suske vs. Richard Walter

Saturday, October 9, 2021, Live Stream on ARD in Germany.

