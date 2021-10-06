Watch Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Live Stream Press Conference

The much anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 heavyweight championship rubber-match is set to take place on Saturday, October 9 live on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View and FOX Sports PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The two heavyweight titans shared an epic back and forth battle in the two fights they shared, in the first bout it ended in a Draw and the rematch Fury became the aggressor and ended up being the one to stop the knockout puncher in his tracks getting a TKO victory over the devastating Alabama KO artist.

The third fight is going to be another can’t miss event with questions wondering if Fury still has the hunger and if Wilder’s training camp change and focus will make any difference in the fight.

The two combatants must first come face to face at the fight week final press conference on Wednesday before they see each other again on Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins and then in the ring on Saturday night to trade blows.

Wilder made a lot of excuses after losing his WBC heavyweight title to Fury and believed one of his trainers set him up by throwing in the towel, and suggested other outside factors played a role into his performance.

After feeling he was done wrong, he is now focused on recapturing the title and ending the fight in devastating fashion to show the world that the Bronze Bomber still has what it takes to be a world champion.

Fury thinks all of Wilder’s predictions and excuses are rubbish and he will make Wilder suffer again by either knocking him out quicker or making him say No More and basically verbally quitting similar to when Roberto Duran said “No Mas” to the referee during the rematch with Sugar Ray Leonard.

Tun into the pre-fight presser to see what the fighters have to say and how they predict the fight will end on Saturday night.

The presser Live Stream airs on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT on YouTube.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III Main Event Press Conference Video



By Premier Boxing Champions

