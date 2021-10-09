WATCH Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III, Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez Live Stream on PPV

The boxing world will be focused on the rubber-match between “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury and Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Live Streamed on FOX Pay-Per-View.

The co-main event will feature undefeated heavyweight contenders Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez in a fight between two heavy handed punchers.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder gave the boxing world two thrilling bouts. The first one was a highly dramatic fight with Fury outboxing surviving the power of Wilder. The 12th round was something out of a movie with Fury knocked out cold laying on his back only to beat the count and with only seconds left in the round come right back up and pressure Wilder with punches before the bell sounded.

The first meeting eventually ended in a draw with both fighters retaining their undefeated record.

The rematch happened and it was a shocker. Fury came in to the fight telling the world he will stop Wilder and pressure him with punches. Nobody believed it thinking it was just prefight build up to hype the fight.

Fury jumped on Wilder and pummeled him from pillar to post, eventually Mark Breland threw in the towel when Wilder was getting hit in the corner with unanswered punches.

Instead of thanking Breland for saving his life, Wilder told media he would rather die in the ring than to have his corner throw the towel. Breland was eventually fired for his compassionate act, and Wilder brought in friend and former opponent Malik Scott as his head trainer.

Wilder said he is as calm and happy as ever and focused on the gameplan, there are no distractions and he will be the one to shock Fury this time.

Fury is fed up with the trash talk and excuses by Wilder, he wants to make him really pay for all the false accusations of cheating and plans to go for the KO again.

The fight right before the main event is a battle of undefeated heavyweight contenders. Nigerian knockout artist Efe Ajagba (15-0, 12 KOs) will take on Cuban Frank Sanchez (18-0, 13 KOs) in a bout that has the makings of an action packed fight.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder

Heavyweight – Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez

Heavyweight – Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki

Heavyweight – Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin

Super Middleweight – Edgar Berlanga vs. Marcelo Coceres

Middleweight – Julian Williams vs. Vladimir Hernandez

Featherweight – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Orlando Gonzalez

Featherweight – Bruce Carrington vs. Cesar Cantu

Heavyweight – Viktor Faust vs. Mike Marshall

LIVE ON PPV Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on FOX (www.foxsports.com/boxing/pbc/pay-per-view) Pay-Per-View.

Like this: Like Loading...