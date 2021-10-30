Watch UFC 267 Khamzat Chimaev vs Li Jingliang, Islam Makhachev vs Dan Hooker Live Stream on ESPN

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Abu Dhabi with UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira on October 30.

UFC 267 will be stacked with competitive match ups including two of the most popular Muslim fighters in the world, and rising stars in the UFC, Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev in respective bouts.

The main event is a light heavyweight championship between champion Jan Blachowicz and title challenger Glover Teixeira.

The co-main event is an interim bantamweight championship with former 135-lbs champion Petr Yan going up against Cory Sandhagen.

Islam Makhachev, 30, is a top lightweight contender in the UFC and comes from the country of Dagestan and is a childhood friend of UFC legend and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and have trained together for years.

Makhachev is a Sambo specialist with good wrestling and is currently on a 8 fight win streak beating up top contenders, he only has one defeat and that was by KO to Adriano Martins at UFC 192.

Tonight Dan Hooker, 31, of New Zealand will try to derail the train and pull off the upset but he will need to land the perfect punch or KO to do so because if he cannot hurt Makhachev he will be in for a hard fight.

Khamzat Chimaev, 27, is one of the rising stars in the UFC. The 9-0 undefeated fighter has a very aggressive style and finishes his opponents by either KO or submission making him one of the most dominant young fighters in the UFC.

Chimaev comes from Chechnya but moved to Sweden as a teenager and has a very strong wrestling background. He developed striking skills and has heavy hands making him a dual threat on the feet and on the ground.

Tonight he will take on the very tough Chinese opponent Li Jingliang, 33, in a welterweight bout.

Chimaev vs. Jingliang has the makings of an exciting match, and could end up with Fight of the Night or Knockout of the Night since bout combatants bring it inside the Octagon.

UFC 267 Fight Card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Li Jingliang

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Venue: Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Date and Time: Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET/PT

TV and Live Stream: ESPN+

Like this: Like Loading...