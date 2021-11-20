Artem Dalakian vs. Luis Concepcion Fight Live Stream on Union Boxing

Ukranian-Armenian WBA flyweight world champion Artem Dalakian (20-0, 14 KOs) will put his title on the line against tough Panamanian challenger Luis “El Nica” Concepcion on November 20th, from the AKKO International Convention Center in Kiev, Ukraine.

Dalakian is one of the top flyweight boxers in the world and the 34-year-old boxer puncher first became a world champion in 2018 when he traveled to the United States and beat Brian Viloria for the vacant WBA title.

His fight with Viloria was his only fight outside of the Ukraine, since winning the belt he has made four impressive title defenses and wants to make his fifth one tonight.

Dalakian would like to unify the titles but understands it will be difficult with promotional interests going different ways.

As for now the champion will just keep defending his title at whoever his promoter puts in front of him.

Concepcion (39-8, 28 KOs) is a former two-division world champion and at 36 years old the Panamanian is grateful to land another title shot when most smaller fighters his age are retired he still believes he can become a world champion again and make another run in the division.

Concepcion believes his power will be the difference in the fight with Dalakian and wants to make him respect his punches early and hopefully break him down, if he can’t than Dalakian can box him to a victory.

Fight Card

Flyweight Championship – Artem Dalakian vs. Luis Concepcion (WBA Title)

Featherweight – Oleksandr Solomennikov vs. Khvicha Gigolashvili

Super Lightweight – Andrii Boryshpolets vs. Giorgi Gogatishvili

Cruiserweight – Yaroslav Yefimtsev vs. Ivan Yukhta

Super Welterweight – Ivan Repetskyi vs. Ruslan Zelenskyi

Super Welterweight – Yevhen Ternovskyi vs. Rostyslav Razumny

Venue: AKKO International in Kiev, Ukraine

Date and Time: Saturday, November 20, 2021

TV/Live Stream: Union Boxing in Ukraine

