Badou Jack vs Samuel Crossed, Rocky Fielding vs Emmanuel Danso Live Stream on ESPN+

D4G promotions presents a stunning night of boxing action with Ohara Davies taking on late replacement Nickolas Mwangi and Badou Jack making his cruiserweight debut against Samuel Crossed live from the luxurious MotoSpace venue in Dubai, UAE on Friday, November 26 and the event will be live streamed online through ESPN+, and in the UK on IFL TV on YouTube.

Ohara Davies was originally scheduled to take on Ismael Barroso but an opponent change last minute had Nicholas Mwangi filling in for Barroso to salvage the main event.

In the co-main event, former two-division world champion Badou Jack (24-3-3, 14 KOs) makes his cruiserweight debut against Samuel Crossed (11-1-1, 7 KOs).

Former super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding of Great Britain returns to the ring against Emmanuel Danso at light heavyweight.

Popular Pakistani fighter Muhammed Waseem (11-1, 8 KOs) will fight Rober Barrera (23-3, 13 KOs) in a flyweight bout.

Jack has already won world titles at super-middleweight and light-heavyweight, and the boxing superstar now looks to conquer another division when he heads to 200lbs.

Jack held titles in the super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, and now he is looking to become a three division champion as he sets his sights on the 200-pound cruiserweight class.

This will be Jack’s first fight since stopping Dervin Colina back in June of 2021.

At the age of 38, Jack feels his body will be more energetic and stronger not having to cut all the way down to 175 pounds and he believes he has a real shot at becoming a champion in the division.

The Swedish born fighter has trained out of the Mayweather boxing gym in Las Vegas, Nevada and has the skills and pedigree to challenge for a title, he feels his frame is suited for the division but is testing the waters against Samuel Crossed to see how he feels in the weight class before challenger some of the ranked guys in the division.

Fight Card

Super Lightweight – Ohara Davies vs Nicholas Mwangi

Light Heavyweight – Rocky Fielding vs Emmanuel Danso

Cruiserweight – Badou Jack vs Samuel Crossed

Flyweight – Muhammad Waseem vs Rober Barrera

Welterweight – Faizan Anwar vs Viktor Plotnikov

Super Lightweight – Bader Samreen vs Digari Mahesh

Super Lightweight – Sameer Anwar Pandya vs Ramiz Mammadov

Super Featherweight – Joshua David Ridgwell vs Ramazan Babayev

The event takes place at the Motospace Dubai Investment Park, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Friday, November 26, 2021 at

Like this: Like Loading...