Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Live Stream on Showtime Championship Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions presents a super bantamweight title unification bout between WBC champion Brandon Figueroa and WBO champion Stephen Fulton Jr. Live on SHOWTIME Championship Boxing on Saturday, November 27.

Figueroa vs. Fulton is a battle between two young in their prime undefeated champions for one step closer to undisputed champion status.

Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) is 24-years-old and comes from Texas. He fights out of the orthodox stance and fights with a highly offensive style that helps him knockout his opponents by way of accumulation of punches.

The pretty boy known as “Heartbreaker” is ready to capture another title that will move him closer to undisputed.

In Figueroa’s last fight he knocked out the hardhitting Mexican Luis Nery in the seventh round and showed he can take and give punishment.

Fulton (19-0, 8 KOs) comes from Philadelphia and carries that Philly fighter mentality with him whenever he enters the ring.

The 27-year-old won the title against Angelo Leo on Jan 23, 2021 and this will be his first title defense and another opportunity to capture another title in the division.

This will be a styles match up between boxer and puncher.

Figueroa has the size and power advantage over Fulton, but Fulton believes his boxing ability will nullify the power and aggressive of Figueroa.

Fight Card

Super Bantamweight Championship – Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton (WBC/WBO Title)

Super Bantamweight – Raeese Aleem vs. Eduardo Baez

Bantamweight – Gary Antonio Russell vs. Alexandro Santiago

Venue: Park Theater MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada

Date and Time: Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 10/7 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: Showtime and Showtime App

