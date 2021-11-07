Canelo Alvarez not interested in boxing UFC 268 headliner Kamaru Usman

The pound-for-pound boxing king Canelo Alvarez has everyone trying to land a fight with him in hopes of their biggest payday in the sport.

From YouTuber Jake Paul to fighters all the way from 154 to 175 pounds trying to get that big money fight with the cash cow of boxing.

One of the fighters who wants to land a fight with Canelo is UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman who headlines UFC 268 in a rematch with Colby Covington.

At the UFC 268 press conference before Saturday’s fight, he told reporters he wants to fight Canelo Alvarez next after he beats Colby again.

UFC President didn’t object to the idea of a match between the two.

Dana White allowed UFC superstar Conor McGregor to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a super fight that had the worlds of MMA and Boxing cross paths, the fight did over 4 million pay per view buys and it was McGregor’s highest payday of his career earning close to if not $100 million.

Canelo told TMZ sports he has no interest in boxing Usman, he is about making history in boxing and a fight with a UFC fighter doesn’t add anything to his legacy.

The fight would benefit Usman more than it would Canelo, if Usman lands the fight he gets a record payday and if he somehow wins it catapults his name in the history books, while Canelo losing would hurt his legacy and a win does nothing to make it grow since he would be beating a MMA fighter in boxing.

The two may never fight or compete in the ring, but they will go head to head on November 6th when they are scheduled to fight on different Pay-Per-View events the same night.

Canelo takes on Caleb Plant at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for the title of undisputed super middleweight champion and Usman fights Colby Covington at UFC 268 from the Madison Square Garden in New York.

The UFC pay-per-view and Canelo vs. Plant will battle for PPV buys but Canelo and Usman won’t be trading leather any time soon.

