Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant FREE Live Stream YouTube Pre-Fight Show

Before Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and undefeated American IBF champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant square off in the ring to battle for undisputed championship in the super-middleweight division, fans can watch the FREE live stream pre-show on YouTube.

Canelo is widely regarded as the top pound-for-pound fighter in boxing, having won multiple world titles in multiple weight divisions he has taken all the best boxing has to offer and never backs down from a challenge. He has won titles from 154, 160, 168 and 175 pounds.

Tonight the Mexican star who holds the WBA/WBC/WBO world titles at 168-pounds will take on IBF champ Caleb Plant the last title holder in the way of his claim of the undisputed king in the division.

Plant has upset on his mind and is ready to take the crown and become the best in the division and shake the boxing world when he faces Canelo on Saturday night.

The undefeated American from Tennessee also called Canelo a drug cheat who popped dirty twice and this rubbed the proud Mexican champion the wrong way, causing the two title holders to scuffle at the fight announcement press conference.

Canelo laughs at the claims of Plant and wants to teach him a lesson on Saturday for calling him a drug cheat and using other profanities toward his mom and family.

Fight fans can tune in on Saturday night to see if Plant can pull off the upset or Canelo continues to prove he is the King by becoming undisputed champion of 168-pounds.

The fight takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 6, at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

The Pre-Show airs live on the SHOWTIME YouTube Channel at 5:00 PM PT.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: YouTube Pre-Fight Show Live Stream



YouTube upload by SHOWTIME Sports

