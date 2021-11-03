Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: Live Stream Fight Week Press Conference

Mexican superstar and the pound-for-pound king of boxing, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, will defend his WBA/WBC/WBO world titles against undefeated IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant for the right to be called the undisputed champion at 168-pounds on Saturday night.

The title unification bout will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 6, 2021.

Before the big fight this Saturday, the fighters and their teams will take the mic on Wednesday as they participate in the final press conference before fight night.

Fans recall at their first press conference the two champions got into a physical scuffle and had to be separated.

Plant suffered a cut under his right eye but it wasn’t enough to postpone the bout, Canelo said he was tired of Plant’s disrespect toward his mother and to him and he will make him pay in the ring.

For Plant this is a huge opportunity to become a global superstar and make history as a undisputed world champion which is a rare feat in boxing.

Canelo is widely considered the number one boxer in the world, and only has one defeat and that was to the great Floyd Mayweather Jr., and since that loss he has gotten better each and every fight.

Plant believes his boxing ability will carry him, he won’t show Canelo respect inside the ring and believes his height and reach and movement will make Canelo frustrated.

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT Live Stream on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: Pre-Fight Press Conference Video



YouTube video upload by SHOWTIME Sports

