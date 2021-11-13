David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis Live on Showtime Championship Boxing

The Premier Boxing Champions hosts a double-header on November 13 featuring two brothers in the main and co-main event David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis and Jose Benavidez vs. Francisco Emanuel Torres. The event will take place in the Benavidez brothers hometown of Phoenix, Arizona and will be shown on Showtime Championship Boxing and a Live Stream available on the Showtime App.

David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) is 24 years old and a former super middleweight world champion, the undefeated younger brother is also one of the top in the sport who is calling out the best of the best.

David held the WBC 168 pound title before having it stripped due to a positive drug test, since the suspension he has vowed to not make the same mistake again.

David was originally to fight former world titlist Jose Uzcategui but the Venezuelan boxer tested positive for performance enhancing drugs and was pulled from the card, in to take his place is contender Kyrone Davis.

David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis will be a 10-round main event in the super middleweight division.

Longtime contender Jose Benavidez Jr, the older brother of David Benavidez, makes his return to the ring against Argentina’s Francisco Emanuel Torres in a 10-round super welterweight co-main duel.

Jose Benavidez Jr (27-1, 18 KOs) was a highly touted Amateur boxer who had a promising future having trained as a young teen at the Wild Card boxing club and being the main sparring partner of Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

His boxing career was halting momentarily when he was shot in the leg while walking in Phoenix in 2016, he took a year off to recover and said doctor’s told him he would never be able to fight again but proved them wrong. His leg still isn’t the same but he has learned to adapt to it.

Jose has the opportunity of a lifetime when he got a shot at the WBO welterweight tile against undefeated pound for pound great Terence Crawford in 2018. In the fight Jose gave Crawford one of his toughest fights but in the final moments of the 12th round Crawford was able to knock him out before the fight could hear the final bell.

The fight with Crawford was his only professional defeat, he still has the dream of becoming a world champion and would like a title shot in the 154 or 160 pound divisions. Jose Benavidez vs. Francisco Emanuel Torres is a 10-round bout in the middleweight division.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis

Middleweight – Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Francisco Emanuel Torres

Junior Middleweight – Micky Scala vs. Martez Jackson

Super Featherweight – Jesus Ibarra vs. Hector Suarez

Junior Middleweight – Farid Ngoga vs. Isaac Freeman

Super Featherweight – Jonathan Fierro vs. Victor Ruiz

Featherweight – Keenan Carbajal vs. Josean Figueroa-Bonilla

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Todd Manuel

Venue: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Date and Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 9:00/6:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: Showtime and Showtime App

