Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley Fight Live Stream on November 19

Undefeated American middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade will defend his WBO title on November 19 against Irish challenger Jason Quigley at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, Live stream on DAZN.

The Matchroom promoted card will feature four world title fights, and will be stacked with boxing action.

The main event is a WBO middleweight championship, Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley. They three other championship bouts on the card are; WBC Flyweight championship Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo, WBA/IBF super bantamweight unification Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Jose Velasquez, and Women’s WBA light welterweight championship Kali Reis vs. Jessica Camara.

Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs) is a two-division champion from Providence, Rhode Island and former US Olympian who competed at the 2008 Olympic games. He currently holds the WBO middleweight belt and has been trying to land fights with the likes of Canelo Alvarez and the Charlo brothers, but he believes nobody wants to fight him because they know he will give the a difficult fight and possibly beat them.

Quigley (19-1, 14 KOs) comes from Ireland and has one defeat on his boxing record to Tureano Johnson in 2019. The loss to Johnson was an upset, but Quigley says it was just a minor setback, and feels he learned a lot from losing that fight.

Andrade fights out of the southpaw stance and believes he has the superior boxing skills, while Quigley thinks he has the power advantage, both guys are tall and have long reach so it will be a battle between who can get their punches off first.

Fight Card

Middleweight Championship – Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley (WBO Title)

Flyweight Championship – Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo (WBC Title)

Super Bantamweight Championship – Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Jose Velasquez (WBA/IBF Titles)

Women’s Light Welterweight Championship – Kali Reis vs. Jessica Camara (WBA Title)

Heavyweight – Demsey McKean vs. Don Haynesworth

Light Welterweight – Nelson Perez vs. Raymundo Rios

Cruiserweight – Thomas O’Toole vs. Mark Malone

Light Heavyweight – Khalil Coe vs. Aaron Casper

Venue: SNHU Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire

Date and Time: Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. GMT

Live Stream: DAZN

