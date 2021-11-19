Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley FREE Live Stream on YouTube Before The Bell

Matchroom boxing will broadcast a pre-fight preliminary undercard broadcast live stream on their official YouTube channel Before The Bell, before the main card of Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley on November 19th on DAZN.

Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade is an undefeated American WBO middleweight champion who hasn’t been able to land big fights with the top guys because they don’t want to take the risk in losing to him.

Andrade a decorated top amateur and US Olympian before turning pro, fights out of the southpaw stance and can also punch which makes him a very risky opponent for any of the cash cows.

He is also known for his colorful personality and isn’t afraid to take on all challengers. He wants to fight Mexican super star Canelo Alvarez but after calling him out at a post fight presser, Canelo shot down Andrade and said he doesn’t deserve a payday.

Andrade has also been trying to land fights with the Charlo twin brothers but they also like Canelo ignored his taunts and trash talk and never gave him a shot.

Now Andrade just has to keep acting and defending his WBO title in hopes of possibly getting a big money fight or unification down the line.

Jason Quigley was a highly touted prospect, his undefeated streak ended when he lost in a shocking upset to Tureano Johnson in 2019, but hasn’t lost since.

Quigley wants to make Ireland proud and tonight he will join the lost of other Irish boxing champions if he is able to defeat Andrade and capture the title.

The preliminary undercard will feature four exciting fights between rising stars, in the light heavyweight, super lightweight, cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions.

The live stream starts at 2:00 PM PT on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Khalil Coe vs Aaron Casper

Cruiserweight – Thomas O’Toole vs Mark Malone

Super Lightweight – Nelson Perez vs Raymundo Rios

Heavyweight- Demsey McKean vs Don Haynesworth

Before The Bell: Andrade vs Quigley Undercard Live Stream



YouTube video upload by Matchroom Boxing

