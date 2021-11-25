Fighter Locker boxers have plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving year

BOSTON (November 24, 2021) – Fighter Locker boxers have plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving because their manager, Ryan Roach, has been “feeding” them throughout 2021 despite COVID-19 restrictions.

While most promotional free agents have had trouble getting on cards, Roach has placed his fighters on a wide variety of shows this year in Mexico, South Carolina, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Texas, Wyoming, Florida, Alabama, and Dominican Republic.

“I have been pretty fortunate to keep my guys active with relationships I have built with promoters,” Roach said. “It takes a lot to keep them all rolling, and I try to rotate which fighters fight where and how often. I just tell them stay ready, in the gym, and I will keep you active. Activity is one of the keys to success. it is the only way a fighter can get better, keep going in the right direction, and reach the goals we have set for them. When the pandemic hit, I wasn’t sure what I was going to do, but I didn’t sit back and wait. “I got on the phone and created opportunities for my fighters. We traveled a lot as a team and won a lot of fights. Daniel Bailey has fought nine times in the last year. He may be boxing’s most active fighter. I promised my fighters that I would keep them busy, and I couldn’t let them down. I am honored to represent each and every one of them. 2022 should be a lot of fun for us at Fighter Locker!”

The biggest benefactor, at least in terms of international exposure, is Irish light heavyweight prospect Tommy “The Kid” O’Toole (2-0, 2 KOs), who registered a sensational first-round knockout of Mark Malone (1-1) last weekend in Manchester, New Hampshire, fighting on the Andrade-Quigley undercard of Matchroom Boxing’s high-profile event streamed live on DAZN.

Last weekend in the Boston suburb or Dedham, undefeated Florida featherweight “The Dedication” Daniel Bailey, Jr. improved to 9-0 (5 KOs), including 7-0 (4 KOs) in 2021 with another fight scheduled December 4 in Pell City, Alabama.

Colorado super middleweight “The Amazing” Shawn McCalman (10-0, 6 KOs) is 4-0 (2 KOs) this year including the ABF American West title, 2-time Dominican Republic Olympian lightweight Leonel de los Santos (4-0, 4 KOs) won two fights in 2021 sandwiched between training and fighting in the Tokyo Olympics, and Boston featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs) made his pro debut earlier this year and added two more fights.

Other Fighter Locker boxers who’ve remained busy include New Haven (CT) super welterweight Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (18-6-2, 6 KOs/2-1, 1 KO in 2021), Kansas welterweight Marcus Davidson (2-0, 2 KOs/2-0, 2 KOs), Texas super lightweight Miranda “La Alacrana” Reyes (5-0-1, 2 KOs/2-0-1, 2 KOs), and Utah’s Chairez brothers, super lightweight Gabriel (8-1-1, 5 KOs/2-1, 1 KO) and lightweight Gabriel (4-0-1, 3 KOs/1-0-1, 1 KO).

ABOUT FIGHTER LOCKER: Established in 2019, Fighter Locker is a comprehensive sports agency that manages professional boxers. Fighter Locker also helps to brand boxers by finding their voice with a 100-percent customized service. Fighter Locker does not really believe in working models. It believes in partnership optimization models in motion.

Fighter Locker uses four creative steps because it believes in “the foundation is everything”: 1. wisely conceived, 2. creatively restrained, 3. Proudly judged, 4. sharply targeted.

