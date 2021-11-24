Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is focused on Yunieski Gonzalez not Dmitry Bivol

LAS VEGAS (November 23, 2021) – Too much is at stake for “Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez for the undefeated Mexican to look past his December 18th showdown with Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) to World Boxing Association Light Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol.

Not only is a mandatory challenger position at stake against Cuba-born Gonzalez, the perfect 42-0 (28 KOs) record is also on the line for “Zurdo” in his 12-round WBA Light Heavyweight Title Eliminator streaming live from San Antonio (TX) on DAZN. Ramirez’ promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, is presenting this event.

“I never look past any of my opponents, so I don’t have to avoid looking past Gonzalez in this fight,” Ramirez said. “I know Gonzalez is a come-forward fighter who likes to bang and fight, so I need to be careful with my approach. Just like any other fighter, my preparation for this fight has not changed. My team and I are still focused and never look beyond what’s in front of me.”

Gonzalez, 36, has won his last three fights, five of six, including the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Fedelatin Light Heavyweight Championship two fights agon, which he captured with a second-round knockout of Alex Theran (22-4) in Miami.

“He’s the No. 2 Cuban light heavyweight,” Ramirez added. “He’s been a problem to others, so I’ll need to be my best. No fighters are the same. I know Gonzalez likes to come forward more than your traditional Cuban fighter, but who knows what his style will look like on fight night? I’m preparing for all possibilities and hope to put on a show for the fans on December 18th.”

Ramirez, the first Mexican to capture the World super middleweight crown, is rated No. 4 by the WBA, Gonzalez No. 5. Their only common opponent is Tommy Karpency, who retired after the fourth round in 2019 to “Zurdo,” and he was stopped by Yunieski in the second round this past September.

“I’m confident in my training and preparation for this fight,” Ramirez concluded. “I’m ready for an all-out war, or a great boxing match. But, as always, I’m looking to finish him and get the KO victory.”

