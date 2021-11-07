How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant Fight Live Stream Online

Las Vegas is ready for boxing’s biggest fight of the year when Mexican Super star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and American Caleb “Sweethands” Plant put their titles on the line to battle for super middleweight supremacy on November 6 live on SHOWTIME PPV.

Canelo is regarded as the number one pound-for-pound boxer in the world today, and he currently holds the WBA/WBC/WBO 168-pound titles and wants to become the undisputed champion in the division but one man is standing in his way and that is the undefeated Caleb Plant, who holds the lone IBF belt.

This fight is going down at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, home to many of boxing’s greatest fights, and this undisputed showdown belongs there and will be part of history.

When fighters call out the best pound-for-pound in the world they must back up their talk and Plant believes his boxing skills and movement will be too much for the much shorter Canelo to handle.

Even though Canelo has fought taller fighters, Plant feels they lacked the skills to confuse Canelo like Floyd Mayweather Jr. did which is Canelo’s only professional defeat.

Plant who trained at the Mayweather Gym feels he will have the boxing skills and the heart to prevail come Saturday night and shock the world with an upset win over Boxing’s biggest star.

This will be a can’t miss fight between upset minded champion in Caleb Plant who is hungry for superstardom and to get his respect, and a already famous and well known boxing star who can retire today and make the hall of fame with all he has achieved in the sport.

Tonight’s mega-fight is brought to you by Premier Boxing Champions and TGB Promotions and SHOWTIME Championship boxing will broadcast the event.

Hennessy is the official sponsor of tonight’s undisputed super middleweight championship event.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant (WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO Titles)

Super Middleweight – Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez

Featherweight – Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez

Welterweight – Elvis Rodriguez vs. Pivi Romero

Welterweight – Rances Barthalemy vs Gustavo Vitorri

Super Featherweight – Jose Gomez vs Jose Antonio Meza

Super Flyweight – Jan Salvatierra vs Fernando Diaz

Super Flyweight – Joselito Velasquez vs Gilberto Mendoza

Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Date and Time: November 6, 2021, 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV/Live Stream: SHOWTIME PPV

For more information on how to watch Canelo vs Plant and other boxing events on SHOWTIME visit www.SHO.com/sports.

